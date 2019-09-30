Well then. Justin Bieber can’t stop sharing throwback photos ahead of his second wedding with Hailey Baldwin. Hours before exchanging vows (again!), the singer shared a pic of the couple and their parents via Instagram.

“Me and the wife! and the in laws!!” he wrote. “Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

Days earlier, the “Boyfriend” singer shared a shot from the same outing from years ago. “My wife and I 🙂 where it all began,” he wrote.

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, were first introduced by the model’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, in 2009. In fact, their first meeting was even documented on video. In the clip, Hailey appeared shy as she shook his hand.

“This is my daughter Hailey. She’s a major fan. We’ve been enjoying your music,” Stephen said at the time. Hailey chimed in: “Nice to meet you.”

Years later, the now-couple would date on and off until Bieber popped the question in July 2018. They secretly wed in a New York City Courthouse that September.

Hailey, who celebrated her bachelorette party thanks to host Kendall Jenner last week, opened up about marriage in the couple’s March 2019 Vogue cover story. “It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she told the outlet. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.”

She continued: “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

The couple celebrated their rehearsal dinner at Moreland Landing in South Carolina on Sunday, September 29. The banqueting hall is near the Montage Palmetto Bluff, where they are staying for their celebration. They will say “I do” once more on Monday.

