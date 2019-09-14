



Time flies! Hailey Baldwin commemorated her first wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber in a series of sweet Instagram photos.

Baldwin, 22, snapped one photo of herself kissing Bieber, 25, on the cheek in an elevator.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” Baldwin captioned the photo on her Instagram stories on Friday, September 13.

In another Instagram story, she posted an uncaptioned photo of herself with her arms wrapped tight around Bieber. Her final photo tribute, captioned with a heart emoji, was a photo of the pair holding hands, and Baldwin’s head resting on her husband’s shoulder.

Bieber also shared his own anniversary post on Instagram stories on the same day. The “I Don’t Care” singer posted a video of the couple’s suitcases being loaded into a car, hinting at a possible getaway to celebrate the occasion.

The celebrations come as Baldwin spoke out about their marriage in a new interview with Vogue Australia for its September issue. She said that despite criticism, she will continue to stand by her man.

“Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us,” Baldwin, who has legally changed her last name to Bieber, said. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘you’re never going to that,’ ‘you’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?”’

The couple’s Instagram posts finally confirm their wedding date, which Baldwin and Bieber had not publicly revealed until now. Us Weekly reported last year that they wed at a NYC courthouse on September 13, but Baldwin took to social media the following day to deny the marriage reports. The pair announced their engagement on social media in July 2018, two months after reuniting. They previously dated from December 2015 to January 2016.

Bieber posted a lengthy caption about their engagement along with a photo set of Baldwin sitting on a smiling Bieber’s lap.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen, plain and simple, Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Bieber captioned the photo in part.

Baldwin followed up his post with an emotional tweet.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” Baldwin wrote.

Us exclusively reported that Baldwin and Bieber are planning on a “very small wedding” in the fall.

