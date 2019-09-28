Blast from the past! Justin Bieber posted an old school photo of himself and Hailey Baldwin when they were teenagers on Friday, September 27 — days ahead of their second wedding in South Carolina.

In the photo, a “Baby”-era Bieber, now 25, with side-swept bangs, stands next to a younger Baldwin, now 22, who has her arm around the singer and is holding up a peace sign.

“My wife and I where it all began,” the “Sorry” singer captioned the photo.

Some of their famous pals commented on the pic. Kylie Jenner wrote, “This is amazing,” and Machine Gun Kelly replied with a head-exploding emoji. Daniel Caesar, who Us confirmed earlier this month is performing at the couple’s wedding, also commented with a heart emoji.

Bieber and Baldwin ‘s first meeting is documented in a 2009 video of the model’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, introducing the pair.

“This is my daughter Hailey. She’s a major fan. We’ve been enjoying your music,” the actor told Bieber at the time.

Hailey shook his hand and quietly said, “Nice to meet you.”

A few years later, a photo of the pair sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss was posted on Instagram in December 2015. The couple split in January 2016.

They rekindled their relationship in May 2018 before Bieber popped the question that July. The couple secretly wed in a New York City courthouse later that September. On September 13, they celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary with a series of sentimental pics on Instagram.

The Drop the Mic cohost and the “I Don’t Care’ singer will walk down the aisle in a “very small” wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30. Hailey celebrated the upcoming nuptials with her friends at a bachelorette party hosted by pal Kendall Jenner on September 25.

Hailey told Vogue Australia for their October cover story how she makes her relationship with Bieber work. “Marriage is always going to be hard,” she told the publication. “Good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

She added: “It’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

