



A supportive friend! Kendall Jenner played a large role in helping to make the lead up to pal Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding extra special, as she stepped in to organize the fellow model’s bachelorette party.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, was “the one in charge of all the preparation” for Baldwin’s fun-filled affair on Wednesday, September 25, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

“She arrived at Hailey’s house earlier, picked her up, took her to the restaurant, the club after and then took her home,” the insider adds. “She was the one taking care of the bride the entire night.”

Jenner picked up party props from Hustler in West Hollywood beforehand. “She bought penis cups, straws, a penis piñata and other fun items,” the source notes. “She was laughing the entire time and was obviously enjoying the planning and looking forward to the night ahead. Kendall was by Hailey’s side all night.”

Bieber, meanwhile, went to church at around 8 p.m. that night.

Baldwin, 22, posted a snap to her Instagram Stories from her special night on Wednesday. She wore a strapless midi dress in oyster white from UK retailer Oh Polly’s, which costs just under $60.

Kelia Moniz, a pro surfer, was in attendance for the bride’s bash. The Hawaii native posted a pic of Baldwin posing in a veil to her Instagram Stories, captioning the moment: “Let the celebrations begin @haileybieber.”

The group dined at Ysabel restaurant before hitting up Delilah in L.A. “They were having a great time,” the eyewitness tells Us. “Every time we saw Hailey, she was hysterical laughing. She looked like she was having the time of her life. She was glowing and looked amazing.”

Jenner, meanwhile, “was in a great mood as well” as she wore “a candy necklace with a penis pendant.” She “seemed like the ringleader of the party” and was “playing it up with the penis props and joking around.”

Before Baldwin’s bachelorette party, a source told Us that she got pampered at Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, California.

“Hailey Baldwin visits Pellequr spa often, around once a month and always receives the Pellequr signature scrub,” the insider revealed. “This past weekend when she visited, she added the CBD with the lymphatic drainage. Pellequr spa is all about getting rid of old skin and focuses on rejuvenating and detoxing. Hailey came to add CBD to get rid of any inflammation and did the body treatment for 75 minutes.”

Baldwin quietly said “I do” to the 25-year-old “Sorry” singer in September 2018. In August, a source told Us the couple “were starting to look at fall dates” for their official ceremony.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

