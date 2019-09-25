



Heading to the altar (again)! Though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin quietly wed last year, the young couple are gearing up to host a more official ceremony.

A source told Us Weekly that part of Baldwin’s wedding prep includes incorporating wellness and relaxation. She recently paid a visit to the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, California, to receive a little TLC. While at the facility, she added CBD to Pellequr’s signature scrub — a service that amounts to $215, according to the spa’s website.

“Hailey Baldwin visits Pellequr spa often, around once a month and always receives the Pellequr signature scrub,” an insider told Us. “This past weekend when she visited, she added the CBD with the lymphatic drainage. Pellequr spa is all about getting rid of old skin and focuses on rejuvenating and detoxing. Hailey came to add CBD to get rid of any inflammation and did the body treatment for 75 minutes.”

The source noted that it’s “a very relaxing experience because it’s all about privacy and adds steam and music all at the same time.” They added that Baldwin typically “receives this treatment before or after traveling because it gets rid of toxins and dead skin.”

A source told Us in August that Bieber and Baldwin “were starting to look at fall dates,” adding that the ceremony “will be very small.” The couple have also recruited “Love Again” singer Daniel Caesar to sing at the nuptials, a separate insider confirmed to Us.

Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, reconciled their on-and-off relationship in May 2018 before announcing their engagement two months later. They secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse that September.

The “Sorry” singer and model celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on September 13. “1 year of being your Mrs.,” Baldwin captioned an Instagram Stories snap of the duo.

Speaking with Vogue Australia for its October cover story, Baldwin opened up about how she has worked on maintaining a successful relationship with her husband. She said that “marriage is always going to be hard,” noting that the “good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

“It’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm,” she said of their marriage. “We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

