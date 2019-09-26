



Last-minute preparations? Justin Bieber asked his Instagram followers to help him pick a tuxedo days before his wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

“Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three,” the “Love Yourself” singer, 25, captioned a series of photos. While the first suit is pink (and includes a top hat and ruffles), the second option is a rainbow number from Tipsy Elves. The third option is a short-sleeved romper.

“I like the last one personally,” Baldwin, 22, commented.

Bieber, however, wasn’t done. He then shared two additional choices: an aqua suit with yellow bananas and an all-white outfit with red paint stains.

“Help me choose my tuxedo for the wedding here are two more options,” he wrote alongside the second bunch.

Bieber and Baldwin, who secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, are set to walk down the aisle again this weekend in South Carolina in a “very small” ceremony.

The Drop the Mic cohost kicked off the wedding festivities at a bachelorette party hosted by pal Kendall Jenner on Wednesday, September 25.

“[Kendall] bought penis cups, straws, a penis piñata and other fun items,” a source told Us Weekly about the outing at Ysabel restaurant and Delilah in Los Angeles. “She was laughing the entire time and was obviously enjoying the planning and looking forward to the night ahead. Kendall was by Hailey’s side all night.”

An eyewitness at Ysabel told Us that the group, which also included her sister, Alaia Baldwin and stylist Maeve Reilly, was “having a great time.”

“Every time we saw Hailey, she was hysterical laughing,” the eyewitness said. “She looked like she was having the time of her life. She was glowing and looked amazing.”

Bieber and Baldwin reunited in May 2018, two months before the musician popped the question. The model recently told Vogue Australia that the couple “found a rhythm.”

“We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love,” she said in her October cover story. “Good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”

