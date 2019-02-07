An open book! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin sat down for their first joint interview just months after quietly tying the knot in September 2018 — and didn’t shy away from sharing the reality of their life behind closed doors.

For the March cover of Vogue, Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 22, touched on a variety of topics, including life as newlyweds, how their marriage isn’t flawless and how the model never fangirled over the pop star.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” Baldwin told the publication. “It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.” However, years later they reconnected. “One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically].”

The “Never Say Never” crooner proposed to the Drop the Mic cohost during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas in July, just weeks after rekindling their romance. They went on to tie the knot in a New York City courthouse two months later and are still planning to celebrate with family and friends.

“They are still in the middle of deciding whether or not they want a big or small wedding,” a source close to Baldwin told Us Weekly last month. “They would love a small wedding, but they have so many people that they want there and they know once they start planning, it could become bigger.”

The Canadian-born singer revealed in Vogue about his year of celibacy following what he calls a “legitimate problem with sex,” before his marriage to the model, while Baldwin opened up about their complicated past and how it still has an impact on their relationship today.

