Whatever it takes! Justin Bieber is keeping his distance from ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez in order to keep his wife, Hailey Baldwin, happy.

“Justin has stayed away from Selena to be loyal to Hailey,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the “Sorry” crooner, 24, and the Disney Channel alum, 26, “haven’t talked recently.”

Bieber and Gomez had a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2011. They briefly gave their romance one final shot in November 2017, but split in March 2018. Weeks later, a source confirmed to Us that the “Never Say Never” singer and Baldwin, 22, were hooking up again. (Bieber and Baldwin had previously dated from 2015 to 2016.)

Following news that Bieber proposed to the Drop the Mic cohost in July 2018, an insider told Us that “Justin’s lifestyle didn’t match well with Selena’s,” noting, “Selena is more focused on improving herself every day.”

The source also explained that Bieber’s engagement was “a tough pill to swallow” for Gomez, but “it wasn’t enough to break her.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum recently completed treatment for mental health and opened up about the stint in an Instagram post in January.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” she captioned a post at the time. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Bieber, for his part, is currently “going to several doctors” to help with personal struggles including anxiety, depression and trust issues, an insider told Us earlier this month.

“He’s not in rehab,” the source noted. “He sees a therapist, but he’s not in a special center or anything. He doesn’t want to be dependent on medication. He struggles with ups and downs, anxiety, depression and uncertainty about the future.”

As for how Baldwin is helping Bieber — whom she wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 — another insider adds: “She’s been so supportive of him throughout this process.”

