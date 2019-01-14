Breaking her silence. Selena Gomez spoke out publicly for the first time since completing mental health treatment on Monday, January 14.

“It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support,” the 26-year-old singer wrote alongside a series of three black-and-white Instagram photos. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming.”

She concluded: “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Gomez was spotted Big Bear Lake, California, last month after seeking treatment for her mental health issues in October 2018. Monday’s post marks her first Instagram post since announcing she was taking a “social media break” on September 23.

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote at the time. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in December that the Disney alum is “in a healthier place” amid her struggles.

“It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life,” the source said.

Since checking out of rehab, Gomez has been spotted hanging out with family and friends. Most recently, the “Back to You” singer enjoyed a girl’s night with longtime pal Taylor Swift and new friend Cazzie David. “20wineteen,” Swift, 29, captioned a selfie of the three women on January 10.

