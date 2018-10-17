Selena Gomez ‘Wants to Better Herself Every Day’ After Hospitalization

For Selena Gomez, working on her mental health is a lifelong battle.

“She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” a source close to Gomez reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

To start, Gomez — she recently checked into an East Coast psychiatric facility after a series of panic attacks — is focusing on what makes her happiest: her faith, her family and her tight-knit circle of friends. Adds an insider, “Selena is resting. It had been a couple tough weeks leading up to this. She is definitely improving every day.”

