Selena Gomez is seeking mental health treatment at an East Coast psychiatric facility, according to multiple reports.

Sources told TMZ, which was first to report the news, that the “Back to You” singer, 26, was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles during the last week of September after she became “despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count” in the wake of her 2017 kidney transplant.

The website reports that Gomez was released from the hospital a few days later, but she was re-admitted last week for the same issue. During her second visit, she reportedly had an “emotional breakdown” and tried to rip IVs out of her arm after doctors told her that she could not leave.

According to TMZ, the former Disney Channel star is now receiving dialectical behavior therapy, commonly known as DBT, as part of her treatment at the psychiatric facility.

The news comes two weeks after Gomez announced that she was taking another break from Instagram. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote on the app on September 23.

The entertainer went to a treatment facility for two weeks in 2014 after being diagnosed with lupus. She returned in 2016 to manage “anxiety, panic attacks and depression,” a source told Us at the time. She completed another voluntary mental health program in January.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I’ve been very vocal about it, but it’s not something I feel I’ll ever overcome,” Gomez told Harper’s Bazaar in February. “There won’t be a day when I’m like, ‘Here I am in a pretty dress — I won!’ I think it’s a battle I’m gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Gomez’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!