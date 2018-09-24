Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Taking a Social Media Break Again’

Selena Gomez doesn’t need the internet in her life to be happy. The “Wolves” songstress announced on Sunday, September 23, that she’s taking a hiatus from cyberspace once more.

“Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!),” the 26-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself. “Update: taking a social media break. Again.”

She continued: “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given.”

The former Disney Channel star — who also took a brief break from social media in 2016 — signed off with a positive message for her followers. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit!” Gomez wrote. “Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

In the days leading up to her announcement, Gomez had been quite active on Instagram. She even shared a message she wrote to Jennifer Lopez after attending the 49-year-old singer’s show in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 22.

“I just want to tell you how amazing god thinks you are!!!! He was speaking to me through your show tonight,” part of the Fundamentals of Caring actress’ note to Lopez read. “Like made me feel like a woman!! Lol love you so much!”

Though Gomez didn’t disclose any specific reason for the break, her reveal comes less than two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that ex Justin Bieber, 24, tied the knot to Hailey Baldwin, 21, at a New York City courthouse.

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 and briefly rekindled their love in November 2017 before splitting for good in March 2018 — just one month before Bieber proposed to Baldwin. Earlier this month, a source told Us that despite Bieber’s quick engagement to the Drop the Mic cohost being “a tough pill to swallow” for Gomez, “it wasn’t enough to break her.”

