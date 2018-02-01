Better state of mind. Selena Gomez is doing well after completing a treatment program for mental health issues.

The “Wolves” crooner, 25, voluntarily checked herself into a New York treatment facility focused on mental wellness and empowerment in January. “It’s about physical, mental wellness and clean eating. She was there for about two weeks but she was also in the city doing work,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She feels great.”

According to the insider, Gomez also received treatment for depression and anxiety. “She doesn’t want to slip back to where she was ever,” the source added. “She always wants to be proactive.”

All in all, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum had a positive experience at the facility. “She’s had a lot going on the last few months and she wanted to clear her mind and thought this was the way to do it,” the insider said. “She loved it. She will be back at some point during the year.”

The “Fetish” singer, who kept her phone with her throughout the experience, had the support of on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. “[He] knew about it and was supportive, but the trip had nothing to do with him,” said the source. “It was all her decision. She feels great and is working on new music.”

Gomez has been vocal about her health issues many times in the past. The former Disney star had a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017 due to complications with lupus, an autoimmune disease that she was diagnosed with in 2013. She previously checked herself into a Tennessee rehab facility in October 2016 to focus on her mental health after canceling the remaining 34 dates of her Revival tour.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

A source close to the “Bad Liar” songstress told Us at the time, “Selena is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health. She can go to a very dark place.”

The 13 Reasons Why producer opened up about her stint in rehab while covering Vogue in March 2017. “You have no idea how incredible it felt to just be with six girls. Real people who couldn’t give two s—ts about who I was, who were fighting for their lives,” she told the magazine. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but it was the best thing I’ve done.”

