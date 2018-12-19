Happy and healthy! Selena Gomez was spotted for the first time since checking into treatment in October.

The “Back to You” singer, 26, and a large group of friends went snow tubing in Big Bear Lake, California, on Tuesday, December 18. She was all smiles in a series of photos shared on Instagram by actress Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin. Gomez even rocked a black hoodie from her longtime pal Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour merchandise, paired with a dark jacket, pants and a ski hat.

“Selena is definitely in a healthier place than she was a few months ago,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It took lots of energy, focus and therapy to get over that particular hump in her life.”

Gomez was hospitalized twice in late September for a low white blood cell count in the wake of her 2017 kidney transplant. During her second visit, she suffered a panic attack and later decided to check into an East Coast psychiatric facility to seek mental health treatment. TMZ reported that she received dialectical behavior therapy, commonly known as DBT, as part of her program.

“She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” a source close to Gomez told Us in October. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum previously sought treatment in 2014 and 2016 before completing a voluntary mental health program in January.

