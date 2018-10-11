Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Battle in Her Own Words

Starting a dialogue. Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about her struggles with mental health over the years.

The singer first sought treatment in 2014 after she was diagnosed with lupus. She has since attended various voluntary programs to manage anxiety, panic attacks and depression. Nine months after she completed treatment in January 2018, Us Weekly confirmed she was seeking “opened-ended” mental health treatment.

“It’s been a couple of tough weeks leading up to this,” a source told Us in October 2018.

Scroll through to read Gomez’s mental health battle in her own words: