Mind over matter. Selena Gomez is focusing on self-care during her vacation in Sydney, Australia.

The “Wolves” singer, 25, shared an inspiring message on her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 20, alongside a video of herself and a few friends having fun on a boat. She used a filter that made the clip look like an old home video and added the indie band Alvvays’ song “Dreams Tonite.”

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” she captioned the post, adding emojis of a rainbow and a purple heart. “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

The Down Under trip comes just a week after Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Gomez and her on-off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, are spending some time apart. “Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again,” a source said, adding that Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, doesn’t approve of Bieber, 24.

Another source told Us that the “Friends” crooner “doesn’t care about anyone but himself,” which caused a rift between the longtime couple, who were first linked in 2011. “The second [Gomez] saw it, she walked away, especially now with her health,” the insider added. “She knows she doesn’t need him.”

The 13 Reasons Why executive producer, who has been open about her battles with anxiety and depression, completed a treatment program for mental health issues in January. She also suffers from lupus and underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017.

Meanwhile, Bieber recently supported his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Midnight Sun premiere in Hollywood.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!