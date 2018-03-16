Justin Bieber Attends First Event After Taking a Break With Selena Gomez

That’s what friends are for! Justin Bieber stepped out on Thursday, March 15, to support his friend Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Midnight Sun premiere less than a week after pressing pause on his relationship with Selena Gomez.

The 24-year-old “Love Yourself” singer walked the red carpet with friends at the ArcLight Hollywood theater and posed for pictures with Schwarzenegger, also 24, before embracing him with a hug.

As previously reported, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly on March 11 that Bieber and Gomez had decided to take a break after rekindling their on-and-off relationship in November 2017. An insider told Us their relationship came to a halt for now “mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin.” The source added, “Justin’s family loves Selena, but Selena’s family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don’t trust Justin.”

Meanwhile, it seems Schwarzenegger has a lot of people in his corner in addition to Bieber. While speaking with Us Weekly, he gushed over having a “whole posse” with him to celebrate his first title film. Among those were girlfriend Abby Champion — who he told Us is a “great friend” — and his mom Maria Shriver.

Shriver, who was also accompanied by daughters Katherine and Christina, spoke to Us Weekly about her son’s career. “[This is] very exciting for Patrick,” she told Us of the premiere. “We’re thrilled for him. He’s excellent in this movie and I’m very proud of him.”

The 62-year-old journalist also noted that her son may have felt the pressure of filling the shoes of his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger while filming. “I’m sure he did, but he’s great. I think this is a big night for him,” she told Us. “He works really hard at his craft. He takes it seriously, and that’s all you can ask of someone.”

Bieber later attended the Midnight Sun afterparty with Schwarzenegger at Avenue Los Angeles. The two seemed to enjoy themselves while they mingled with friends.

Midnight Sun is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 23.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

