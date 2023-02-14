Brushing it off. Selena Gomez reacted to a TikTok video theorizing that one of Hailey Bieber‘s since-deleted posts was about the “Bad Liar” songstress.

Last month, the supermodel, 26, shared a video of herself, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye lip-synching to an audio trend that said, “And I’m not saying she deserved it, but I’m saying God’s timing is always right.” Though Bieber (née Baldwin) quickly deleted the upload, fans made their own videos speculating about whether the original clip was directed at anyone in particular.

Gomez, 30, recently saw one of these TikToks and assured social media users that she wasn’t bothered by Bieber’s video either way. “It’s OK!” the Only Murders in the Building star commented earlier this month. “I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x.”

The video Gomez commented on was captioned, “That whole BALDWIN clan needs to go” and posited that Bieber’s deleted TikTok video was meant as a dig toward the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. “Isn’t Hailey the one that, like, begged Selena to tell off her fans for bullying her?” the video’s creator asked, calling Bieber a “bitch.”

After Bieber’s original video made headlines, she denied rumors that it was about any specific person. “I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun,” the Rhode Skin founder wrote in January, commenting on a separate video about her deleted clip. “It’s not directed at anyone.”

The former Disney star and the skincare guru have fended off feud rumors for years because of their respective relationships with Justin Bieber. Gomez dated the “Baby” singer, 28, off and on from 2010 to 2018. In July 2018, the Grammy winner got engaged to Hailey, and the duo tied the knot later that year before having an official ceremony in September 2019.

Last year, the “Who’s In My Bathroom?” host clarified that her romance with Justin started after he split from Gomez, despite fan theories to the contrary. “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever,” Hailey explained during a September 2022 interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

One month later, the “Wolves” songstress and Hailey were spotted hugging it out during an event in Los Angeles. “Plot twist,” photographer Tyrell Hampton captioned the snap.

Gomez, for her part, said last year that there’s no bad blood between her and Hailey. “Yeah, it’s not a big deal,” the Monte Carlo star told Vulture in November 2022 when asked about the duo’s relationship. “It’s not even a thing.”