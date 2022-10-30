Alex Russo forever! Selena Gomez honored her Disney Channel roots with a Wizards of Waverly Place-related photo with an updated twist.

“Where it all began,” the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 29, alongside an image of herself looking up at the “Waverly Place” street sign in New York City. The “Wolves” singer — who peeked at the Manhattan landmark through piecey bangs while wearing an oversized, cream-colored coat and patterned pants — amplified the post by sharing it via her Instagram Story as well.

Though Gomez famously kicked off her career on Barney & Friends in 2002, starring alongside then-BFF Demi Lovato, she got her big break in 2007 when she cast as the lead in the Disney Channel sitcom about a wizard family living in downtown Manhattan. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer portrayed the spunky Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place for four seasons before it ended in 2012.

The Spring Breakers star, whose career both in music and onscreen only skyrocketed from there, is currently preparing for the November 4 release of her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me, which chronicles her life over a period of six tumultuous years.

“My whole life since I was a kid I’ve been working,” Gomez said in the first trailer for the highly anticipated Apple TV+ film earlier this month. “And I don’t wanna be, like, super famous. But I do know that if I’m here I have to use that for good.”

The Texas native — who has long been open about everything from her romantic relationships to her mental and physical health — shared that same candor about her ups and downs in the documentary. “I am happier and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I have ever been,” she said in the teaser.

Three days prior to her Wizards of Waverly Place post, Gomez was forced to cancel her Wednesday, October 26, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” the Hulu actress wrote via her Instagram Story. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

Gomez, who has also shared her lupus diagnosis and bipolar diagnosis with fans, expressed gratitude for her life in the trailer for My Mind & Me.

“I am grateful to be alive,” she said in the documentary’s teaser. “Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”