Get well soon. Selena Gomez‘s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been canceled after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok,” Gomez, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 26, alongside a photo of her in bed with her dogs. “A friendly reminder covid is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all.”

According to the late night talk show’s official website, Jim Parsons will be replacing the actress on Wednesday’s episode. The Big Bang Theory alum, 49, who was slated to appear on Friday, October 28, will be joining Rose Byrne and Isabel Hagen.

Gomez’s appearance was originally scheduled ahead of her upcoming AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. The feature, which will premiere on November 4, features an intimate look into a six-year period of the Disney Channel alum’s life. Based on the trailer, fans will see the Texas native’s ups and downs as she balances her career and mental health.

The interview with Jimmy Fallon would have also been Gomez’s first TV appearance since her now-viral reunion with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin). Earlier this month, the duo raised eyebrows when they were photographed hugging at a red carpet event in Los Angeles.

The model, 25, candidly addressed her history with the Only Murders in the Building star in September after years of speculation that they don’t get along.

“I just don’t want to say something that is being disrespectful or bringing up something that can stir up feelings for someone. I know we’re all so far moved on from any type of drama and I’m so happy for that,” Hailey, who married Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber in 2018, said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I get nervous about talking about it because I don’t want to stir anything up or bring anything up that is going to be a thing.”

At the time, Hailey opened up about receiving hate on social media because of her marriage. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know [why he picked me].’ We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she added. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

The Rare Beauty founder, for her part, seemingly addressed the interview shortly after it made headlines.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez told her fans during a TikTok livestream last month. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”