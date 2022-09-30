Spreading kindness. Selena Gomez reminded fans that “words matter” after Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) spoke about being the target of online hate throughout her marriage to Justin Bieber.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” the Disney Channel alum, 30, noted in a TikTok livestream on Thursday, September 29, seemingly weighing in after the model, 25, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast one day prior. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

She went on to reference her Rare Beauty brand, adding: “If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared to distance herself from any drama between her and the Biebers. “So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else,” she said. “And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

Gomez spoke out shortly after Hailey’s bombshell “Call Her Daddy” interview aired, during which she got candid about her sex life and addressed speculation that she and the actress have bad blood. According to Hailey, the twosome have spoken since she married Justin, 28, and having nothing but respect for one another.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” the Rhode founder said on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine.”

Hailey and the “Yummy” singer got engaged in June 2018, just two months after he ended his longtime on-off relationship with Gomez. While fans were surprised at the time by how quickly the Canada native moved on, Hailey clarified that there was never any overlap between the two relationships.

“As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you,'” she explained. “I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”

The couple were first linked in late 2015 before rekindling their romance three years later. In September 2018, they got married at a New York City courthouse. A more traditional wedding bash was held in South Carolina the following year.

During her revealing interview, Hailey opened up about being targeted by fans who supported Justin’s relationship with Gomez, noting that she was in a “really dark” place at one point because of how severe the trolling became. However, she said neither she nor the Grammy winner had asked the Spring Breakers star to put an end to the hate.

“What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have,” Hailey explained. “And maybe there’s something she knows about, like, it wouldn’t fix anything. … I would never expect someone to do that for me. She doesn’t owe me anything. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect.”

Despite the online attacks, the Biebers are thriving four years into their marriage. “They’ve never ruined anything for me,” the Drop the Mic cohost said of the trolls. “They’re not ruining my life, they’re not ruining my happiness and that I think is the real win of the whole thing. You’re actually not taking anything away from me. So that’s what I keep stepping forward with.”