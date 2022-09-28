Not holding back. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) recalled being yelled at by fans during the 2021 Met Gala — which the model admitted wasn’t as big of a deal as others expected it to be.

“Yes, I could hear everyone screaming. Again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was really surprised,” Hailey, 25, who was with husband Justin Bieber at the fashion event, revealed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, September 28. “I could kind of hear it, but I didn’t know if that’s what was really going on until I saw the video after.”

The Arizona native noted that her conversation with Justin, 28, on the red carpet wasn’t what it seemed to onlookers.

“The whole thing of everybody being like, ‘Oh he’s trying to tell her not to cry.’ That was not true. It wasn’t making me cry. Although it is a very disrespectful thing to do toward anybody,” she continued. “I felt like I had something in my eye. The sunglasses were just part of my look.”

For Hailey, the worst part was rewatching the footage from the night later. “I did hear people yelling. It wasn’t making me almost cry. I think seeing the video back after made me like, ‘Damn, that sucks. That’s the energy people are putting out,’” she explained. “It was disrespectful to me. To my relationship. It just was period the end. But I think I’ve endured so much disrespect and I still do to this day there was a part of me that was just like, ‘Another day, another negative slay.’”

In October 2021, Hailey and Justin’s appearance as fashion’s biggest night made headlines after Selena Gomez‘s fans chanted the actress’ name as the married couple walked the red carpet.

At the time, Hailey’s cousin Ireland Baldwin slammed the “disgusting” situation, writing via TikTok, “They’re one of the happiest and most in love couples I’ve ever gotten the chance to be around. They don’t care about them [crying laughter emoji].”

Hailey and Justin’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, 30, has been a topic of conversation since the former couple called it quits for good in 2018 after eight years of dating on and off. Following their split, the “Peaches” performer rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

During her recent podcast appearance, Hailey opened up about her decision to stay tight-lipped about Justin’s history with the Only Murders in the Building star.

“I just don’t want to say something that is being disrespectful or bringing up something that can stir up feelings for someone. I know we’re all so far moved on from any type of drama and I’m so happy for that,” she noted on Wednesday. “I get nervous about talking about it because I don’t want to stir anything up or bring anything up that is going to be a thing.”

She added: “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other. Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”