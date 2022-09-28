Hailey Bieber Finally Clarifies the Justin, Selena 'Timeline': Revelations

Her side of the story. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) peeled back the layers of her marriage to Justin Bieber, the duo’s alleged controversy with Selena Gomez and more on “Call Her Daddy.”

The model, 25, sat down with host Alex Cooper for the podcast’s latest installment on Wednesday, September 28, dishing on everything from her sex life with the “Love Yourself” artist, 28, to his history with Gomez, 30. “It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship,” she said. “I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way, and I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could have made and I respect that.”

She continued: “As a woman, I would never want to get into a relationship with someone and be engaged to them and be getting married to them and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you.’ I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much completely closed.”

Fans got a taste of Hailey’s bombshell episode in a teaser uploaded via the “Call Her Daddy” Instagram account on Monday, September 26, during which Cooper pressed, “Were you ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”

The Arizona native took a beat before responding, saying: “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, ‘Oh, you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth. Because there’s a truth.”

Hailey and the Canadian pop star, 28, were first spotted making out on New Year’s Eve in December 2015 after Justin’s on-off relationship with Gomez, now 30, hit a breaking point. After dating for several months, the “Baby” crooner and Hailey called it quits. Justin and the Disney Channel alum rekindled their romance in November 2017.

The Grammy winner and the Only Murders in the Building star broke up and got back together several times since they were first linked in 2011, calling it quits for good in May 2018.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time, adding that Gomez “chose happiness” and felt “more empowered than ever” post-split.

Two months later, Justin proposed to Hailey. The couple exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, hosting a more traditional wedding ceremony with family and friends one year later in South Carolina.

After her ex’s second nuptials, a source told Us that Gomez was in a “good place” and knew she was “better off” without the “Peaches” artist. “Selena has an amazing support system and couldn’t be more grateful,” the insider exclusively revealed, noting that the Spring Breakers star was “solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability.”

Though Justin and his wife don’t cross paths with the “Lose You to Love Me” singer often, fans are still fascinated by their tangled history. Earlier this year, Hailey hit back at social media trolls who compared her to Gomez in the comments of her TikTok videos.

“Leave me alone at this point,” she pleaded in April. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

One month later, the Rare Beauty founder faced backlash of her own when some TikTok users thought she was mocking Hailey in a video showing her detailed skincare routine. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” Gomez wrote in a comment in May. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

