Doin’ what is best for her. Selena Gomez believes she has made the right decision when it comes to on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber — by choosing not to be with him.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship, like what was more important: her general happiness and her family and friends approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She obviously chose happiness and her friends and family and is so thrilled about her decision-making process,” the source continued before adding, “She feels more empowered than ever and is looking forward to this next chapter.”

Sharing the same sentiment, another insider tells Us that the “Wolves” singer, who was the one who broke it off with Bieber, feels like “she got it out of her system.” Helping things is the fact that Gomez, 25, has other exciting things to focus on, like her new single “Back 2 You” which will be released on Thursday, May 10 — a song that many are speculating to have been inspired by Bieber.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the former flames, who dated from 2011 to 2014, were officially back together after they were spotted reuniting in October 2017. Their rekindled romance saw the pair going to church, enjoying candle-lit dinners and embarking on romantic getaways together, including a trip to Jamaica in February, when the pair attended Bieber’s father’s wedding.

Despite trying to make their revamped relationship work, one person was not convinced that it was a good idea: Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, who reportedly disagreed with her daughter over her decision to give Bieber another chance despite their past tumultuous relationship. In March, Us Weekly announced that the pair were “taking a break” because of Teefy’s unwavering disapproval of the “Baby” crooner. Since putting their relationship on pause, Bieber, 24, has been spotted spending time with Baskin Champion.

