His plus one! Selena Gomez was Justin Bieber’s date at his dad’s wedding in Jamaica this week and a source tells Us Weekly that the pair were “very sweet” with each other during the celebration.

“They were having a great time, it was very relaxed,” the source exclusively tells Us. “The guests along with Justin and Selena enjoyed the entire day. They were very sweet, very affectionate.”

Jeremy Bieber and his fiancee, Chelsey Rebelo, headed to the tropical island over the weekend, and his son and the “Wolves” singer joined the rest of the family there. Gomez, 25, posed for a photo alongside bridesmaids on Monday, February 19. Gomez was also spotted hanging out and enjoying the sun along with the “Sorry” singer, and the pair packed on the PDA before and after the ceremony.

