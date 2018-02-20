Ringing in the special day! Selena Gomez was all smiles after jetting off to Jamaica to celebrate Justin Bieber’s dad’s wedding.

Gomez, 25, posed alongside bridesmaids on Monday, February 19, in the tropical paradise. The “Wolves” crooner, who sported a light pink ensemble and subtle makeup, puckered up as she stood in the corner of the photo. Although the original photo has since been taken down, the former Disney star’s fans reposted it.

The “Sorry” singer’s father, Jeremy Bieber, shared a photo via Instagram of himself and fiancee Chelsey Rebelo over the weekend boarding a private plane to the Caribbean. He also posted a pic of his entire family, sans Bieber, en route to the airport.

Less than one week before the getaway, the “Friends” songster and the 13 Reasons Why producer celebrated Valentine’s Day together. The duo were spotted having an intimate dinner at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills and were also photographed kissing between bites.

The on-again coupled reunited in October following Gomez’s split from The Weeknd, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. The duo are also committed to open communication and have begun attending yoga and Pilates classes together “that help alleviate stress.”

“They always want to be open books and keep things real and honest,” a source recently told Us of the pair. “It’s helped reduce stress, and as a result, they’re in a much healthier spot.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!