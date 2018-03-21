Is Justin Bieber already moving on? Just a few weeks after taking a break from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez, the “Friends” singer was spotted with a mystery blonde woman. Us Weekly can reveal that she is model Baskin Champion, whose sister Abby Champion is dating Bieber’s BFF Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Bieber, 24, and the 2014 Miss Alabama Teen USA winner, 22, attended Craig David’s concert at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood on Tuesday, March 20. At the end of the show, the Canadian crooner hopped on stage to show some support for the British singer-songwriter, 36, telling the audience, “I got so much love for him. I look up to him. He’s an amazing guy and an incredible artist.”

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Bieber spent most of the night hanging out with Baskin in a VIP section. He was reportedly spotted with his arm wrapped around her waist as she danced on him.

The pair were previously seen together while leaving Avenue nightclub in Hollywood with Abby, 21, and Schwarzenegger, 24, in the early hours of Friday, March 16, after attending the Midnight Sun premiere.

As previously reported, a source told Us exclusively earlier this month that Bieber and Gomez, 25, pressed pause on their relationship “mainly because of Selena’s mom and her disapproval of Justin.” They dated on and off from 2011 to 2014 before reuniting in November after her split from The Weeknd, her boyfriend of nearly 10 months.

Meanwhile, the Disney alum was most recently seen spending time with her friends in Sydney, Australia.

