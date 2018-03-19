Selena Gomez spent time with her friends soaking up the sun off the coast of Sydney, Australia, on March 18, 2018. The singer sported a black and orange two-piece bikini, which showcased her scars from her recent kidney transplant surgery. Gomez has spoken out about embracing them, telling Billboard “When I look at my body now, I just see life. There are a million things I can do — lasers and creams and all that stuff — but I’m OK with it.” Scroll to see her strutting her stuff in her swimwear.