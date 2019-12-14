Celebrity Clapbacks from the 2010s That Will Still Sting in the 2020s

Savage! Celebrities delivered some of the most memorable clapbacks in the 2010s — whether it was a shady war of words with a fellow celebrity or firing back at an online troll.

Rihanna crowned herself the queen of shady comebacks more than once over the decade. In 2012, MTV posted a photo of Riri smoking a rolled-up cigarette on top of her bodyguard’s shoulders at Coachella. “Yikes. @Rihanna’s marijuana photos from Coachella spark controversy,” the network tweeted to which the “Needed Me” singer replied, “@MTV Yikes… @rihanna ran out of f–ks to give.”

Kendall Jenner found herself on the receiving end of a classic Rihanna clapback in 2013. “If Rihanna doesn’t perform ‘Complicated’ tomorrow I’m gunna be very upset. #favesong,” the model tweeted about an upcoming concert. The Grammy winner shut down Jenner’s hopes replying, “Well, don’t come.”

Rihanna threw shade at her ex-boyfriends, who include Chris Brown, Matt Kemp and Travis Scott, with just one shady statement in 2016. “None of my exes are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say that I wasn’t the problem,” the Savage X Fenty designer posted via Instagram.

Chrissy Teigen is another star who has earned her place in the ranks of celebs who are never short of snarky replies to people who cross the line. The Cravings author proved she is always ready to defend herself when she shut down haters before they even responded on a 2016 Instagram photo of her daughter, Luna, who had two red patches on her face. “Yes she has rosy eczema cheeks, yes we are taking care of it, no it’s not a gluten allergy, no it’s not our makeup, no it’s not from our perfume, yes she’s just a baby,” Teigen wrote.

In 2018, one Twitter user told Teigen she looked “quite frankly, awful” on the cover of Glamour. “In the future I will try harder to be the best cover model,” Teigen sarcastically replied. “If you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you’ve shot for reference!) that would be so awesome.”

Kim Kardashian has proven she can hold her own against any criticism over the past 10 years. The KKW Beauty founder had the perfect response for people who accused her of waxing her daughter North’s eyebrows when she was a 6-month-old baby. “Do people really think I would wax my daughters eyebrows so young? Come on, I’d wait until she’s at least 2 1/2,” Kardashian jokingly tweeted in 2013.

When Adrienne Bailon, Rob Kardashian‘s ex-girlfriend, said that being associated with the Kardashian family “hurt her career,” in 2014 Kim shared a few of her thoughts. “Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian,” the TV personality tweeted.

Scroll through to revisit more of the most vicious clapbacks of the 2010s!