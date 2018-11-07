Chrissy Teigen doesn’t have time for the haters — especially when it comes to her kids with husband John Legend.

The Lip Sync Battle cohost hit back at a mom-shamer who tried to slam her for not breastfeeding in the comment section of the “All of You” crooner’s Instagram post on Monday, November 5.

“Wild scene backstage at @nbcthevoice,” Legend, 39, captioned a pic of Teigen, 32, bottle-feeding their 5-month-old son, Miles, while the model’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, snuggled with their 2-year-old daughter, Luna.

One commenter was quick to ask, “You no longer breastfeed?” to which Teigen hilariously responded.

“John never breastfed Miles,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model quipped in response, referring to the fact the comment was made under her husband’s picture.

Teigen is no stranger to clapping back at social media trolls who enjoy picking on her. Earlier this year, the Utah native put a hater in their place after the woman made a comment about her appearance less than four months after she gave birth to her second child.

“You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again,” a follower wrote underneath a series of pictures Teigen shared from a late-night talk show appearance in October. “Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that. It makes your face looks huge. Been there….believe me….LONG HAIR.”

Teigen responded: “@bcnjw honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy. So this was a mistake on my part.”

Weeks prior, the Cravings author shut down speculation that she and Legend — who tied the knot in September 2013 — were expecting another child.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” a Twitter user commented about a photo of Teigen from the 2018 Emmys in September.

“I just had a baby,” Teigen hit back. “But thank you for being soooo respectful.”

