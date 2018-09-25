Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to put trolls in their place. The Cravings author hit back at a hater who made a rude comment about her looks on Monday, September 24, telling her what they think she needs to change.

“You look beautiful but you should grow your hair long again,” a commenter wrote underneath a series of Instagram pictures Teigen, 32, shared from her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Girls with round faces should not have short hair like that. It makes your face looks huge. Been there….believe me….LONG HAIR.”

The remark sparked reaction from the Lip Sync Battle cohost, proving she’s a queen of clapbacks.

“@bcnjw honestly wow thank you because when I wake up each morning I wonder what @bcnjw would do and then I try to make her happy,” the supermodel quipped. “So this was a mistake on my part.”

This isn’t the first time Teigen has hit back at unnecessary social media statements about her appearance. Earlier this month, the Utah native — who welcomed her second child with husband John Legend in May — called out a commenter who speculated she was pregnant at the 2018 Emmys.

“I’m asking this with the utmost respectful, but is @chrissyteigen pregnant again?” a Twitter user wrote during the live broadcast, to which Teigen replied, “I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful.”

Teigen also called out followers in July who disapproved of a sweet, intimate photo she shared of herself breastfeeding her now 4-month-old son, Miles.

“I don’t care to see grainy fireworks, coachella selfies or infinity pool pics but i let people live,” she wrote in response to people telling her to leave these pics off social media. “Calm your tits and scroll on by.”

