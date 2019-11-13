



Unapologetic. Rihanna opened up about having an “overwhelming” year in a revealing new Instagram post on Wednesday, November 13. The multi-platinum recording artist, 31, wrote that she’s working on trying to find balance in her life, potentially hinting that she might be stepping out of the spotlight for the time being.

“To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months … Please forgive me,” the Fenty Beauty mogul captioned the photo. “This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. Brb.”

It would be an understatement to say that Rihanna has kept herself busy with expanding her wide-ranging empire over the last year. In 2019 alone, the Grammy winner designed and produced dozens of new Fenty Beauty products, threw a New York Fashion Week blowout bash for her Savage X Fenty line, published a stunning visual autobiography and was rumored to be recording a long-awaited follow-up record to 2016’s Anti.

In addition to hosting what might have been the most inclusive runway show at New York Fashion Week ever, Rihanna also made history as the first woman of color to head a major luxury fashion house. Her collaboration with LVMH was announced in May and fans were beyond excited to try the line’s ready-to-wear statement pieces.

Fans and friends alike showed their support for Rihanna’s apparent need for “balance” in the comments, thanking the singer for all she’s done in the last year. Former RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Sasha Velour dropped a slew of heart emojis beneath the post, alongside a “Same 😘” from Jennifer Lopez.

Throughout her demanding year, Rihanna has no doubt had the support of her boyfriend of two years, Hassan Jameel. The couple have largely kept their relationship quiet since they started dating in 2017, but a source revealed to Us Weekly in September that their feelings for one another are stronger than ever.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re both so different, but it works for them.”