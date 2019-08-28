



Listen up, fashion lovers! Rihanna is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to stream this year’s fall-winter Savage x Fenty show online, so now one has to miss out on the fun.

The show will officially take place during New York Fashion Week, happening from September 6 to September 14. Fashion gurus and Amazon Prime enthusiasts will be able to experience the show for themselves via the digital shopping platform starting September 20.

The second-annual fashion show will showcase Rihanna’s new lingerie collection, featuring the newest styles on models, actors and dancers. For last year’s show, the designer created a tropical biodome complete with models and dancers of all shapes and sizes — like Gigi Hadid, Slick Woods and Joan Smalls.

In addition to a virtual front-row seat to the show, Savage x Fenty fans will also experience behind-the-scenes clips documenting what it took to bring the show to life.

“I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage x Fenty show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers,” said Rihanna in a statement.

Last year’s show was live-streamed on YouTube, drawing in over 1.8 million views. By moving it to Amazon Prime and creating a produced, professional film of the show, those numbers are expected to climb.

It’s unclear as to whether the Savage x Fenty collection will be available for purchase on Amazon Prime after the show, but Rihanna lovers like Us can only hope.

If you have yet to commit to Amazon Prime, we encourage you to do so now — or at least scout out a generous friend willing to lend a log in to help you out.

