



Cardi B just proved that it’s possible to make your hair the star of the show thanks to her sleek style at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

The rapper skipped the red carpet, but when she took to the stage to present Missy Elliott with a major VMA, we couldn’t take our eyes away from the singer’s shiny black, blunt bob (try to say that five times fast). The “I Like It” singer has been known to surprise fans with new hairstyles, like rainbow wigs, bright monochrome colors and more. This time, she kept is as simple as could be!

That’s not to say that the rest of her look wasn’t notable. Her figure-hugging rope Deviant La Vie gown was also a a winner. Paired with the simple, sleek style, the whole ensemble was the perfect combination of sexy and sophisticated.

“Cardi is known for her bold looks, but we kept it lowkey,” says Cardi B’s hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez. As a team, we decided short and shiny would be best for the hair, since the look was busy. Cardi loves a simple moment!”

To get the look, Stylez used a combination of products from drugstore hair care brand Suave. He started by prepping the singer’s hair with Keratin Infusion Shampoo and Conditioner to make her hair smooth and ready to style. After dying her hair with the help of a smoothing attachment, he ran a little bit of Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream through strands for shine and control.

To finish, Stylez flat ironed Cardi B’s locks to achieve that stick-straight look on a high-heat setting and then sprayed Firm Control Finishing Hairspray downwards along her strands to make sure her ‘do lasted all night long — through the after party and all!

As far as Cardi’s reaction to the finished look, Stylez tells Us, “She was so happy! The backstage was insane — in a good way! She felt great and her high energy showed as she hit the stage to present.”

