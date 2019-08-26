VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

The MTV Video Music Awards is tonight, Monday, August 26, and the red carpet, a place we’ve come to know for its glitz, glamour and meat dresses, featured some seriously sexy looks. Taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time ever, the hottest stars in music kept it cool and fashionable.

Long sleek numbers were a major trend last year, most of which included a single seductive detail like a slit up one leg or sheer peek-a-boo fabric. For instance, Jennifer Lopez slayed in a silver Versace gown with a thigh-high slit up her right leg while Nicki Minaj wore an Off White bodysuit dress with a tulle skirt. These super hot styles were favored again this year, with Hailee Steinfeld in a stunning red number with two hip-high slits, Adriana Lima rocking a form-fitting dress with an emerald green sheer overlay and Normani in a floor-length gown with major cutout hotness.

An early standout of the evening was Taylor Swift who walked the red carpet in a look that was almost identical to her Teen Choice Awards ensemble. The Versace number featured a a bold colorful jacket minidress, which the songstress paired with thigh-high black boots and a red lip.

Beyond the red carpet, other highly anticipated moments of the award show include performances from Swift (who will be opening the show), Lizzo, Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello and the Jonas Brothers. Members from the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team will present the Moon Persons alongside stars like John Travolta, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jonathan Van Ness. As if that weren’t enough, Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award as the 33rd recipient.

With such a star-studded affair, it was no surprise that the style game was so incredibly on-point. Keep scrolling to see every look from the epic MTV VMAs red carpet.