Stars hit the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards for the 20th year on Sunday, August 11. This year’s celebration had so many major celebrities in attendance, including Noah Centineo, Taylor Swift, Zendaya and KJ Apa — just to name a few!

The annual event celebrates the best in categories like music, television, fashion, movies and social media. Votes are cast by members of the teen scene (and, well, anyone over the age of 13) leading up to the big event.

Last year, a few notable winners included James Charles for the fashion and beauty category, Harry Styles for the title of “Style Icon (beating out Meghan Markle) and Camila Cabello for top female artist. Knowing how good 2018’s fashion looks were, this year the stars had to bring their A-game.

Nevertheless, they crushed it. Laura Marano flaunted a hot-pink ruffled minidress styled with a black belt, while Maddie Ziegler stunned in a sky blue Chanel pantsuit. Jessica Alba donned a floral floor-length black gown and Maia Mitchell turned heads in a multicolored gingham dress.

Lucy Hale and David Dobrik led this year’s festivities on Sunday, August 11 at Hermosa Beach in California. The awards show was available to stream live from the West Coast for T.V. watchers on FOX starting at 8 p.m. EST.

If you only tuned into the show for a little bit — or maybe you’re just trying to re-live it over and over again — keep scrolling to see your fave celebrities lookin’ their best on the red carpet!