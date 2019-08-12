Teen Choice Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The teenagers have spoken! The 2019 Teen Choice Awards were handed out live on Fox on Sunday, August 11, broadcast from Hermosa Beach, California, for the first time in the awards show’s two-decade history.
Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale and YouTube star David Dobrik hosted the star-studded affair, which honors teens’ favorite stars and titles from movies, TV, music, digital and more.
Going into the event, early favorites included Avengers: Endgame with nine nominations, Stranger Things with six nods and Lil Nas X with five, but surprises abound whenever fans vote for award winners.
See the complete list of winners and nominees below.
Movies
Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
***WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
***WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
***WINNER: Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
***WINNER: Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
***WINNER: Will Smith, Aladdin
Zachary Levi, Shazam!
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
***WINNER: Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Choice Drama Movie
***WINNER: After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
***WINNER: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
***WINNER: Josephine Langford, After
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Choice Comedy Movie
***WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
***WINNER: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
***WINNER: Laura Marano, The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School
Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
***WINNER: Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman
Choice Summer Movie
Late Night
Murder Mystery
***WINNER: Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Charles Melton, The Sun Is Also a Star
Corey Fogelmanis, Ma
Himesh Patel, Yesterday
K.J. Apa, The Last Summer
***WINNER: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star
***WINNER: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
TV
Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
***WINNER: Riverdale
Star
The Resident
Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber, Dynasty
***WINNER: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
***WINNER: Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
***WINNER: Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
***WINNER: Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
***WINNER: Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
***WINNER: MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
***WINNER: Stephen Amell, Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
***WINNER: Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
***WINNER: The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
***WINNER: Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
***WINNER: Nina Dobrev, Fam
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish
Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott, The Good Place
***WINNER: Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow
Choice Reality TV Show
***WINNER: America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
***WINNER: Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
***WINNER: Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat, grown-ish
***WINNER: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff, Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block
***WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
***WINNER: Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale
Music
Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
***WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
***WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! at the Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
***WINNER: Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Brett Young
***WINNER: Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett
Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
***WINNER: CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
***WINNER: Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
***WINNER: Panic! at the Disco
twenty one pilots
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
***WINNER: Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”
***WINNER: Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
***WINNER: BLACKPINK, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”
Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco), “Me!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet But Psycho”
***WINNER: Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”
Choice Country Song
Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
“Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
***WINNER: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
***WINNER: Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”
Choice Latin Song
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
***WINNER: CNCO, “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
***WINNER: Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Choice Rock Song
AJR, “100 Bad Days”
***WINNER: Panic! at the Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”
Choice Breakout Artist
***WINNER: Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
Choice International Artist
BLACKPINK
***WINNER: BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127
Choice Collaboration
***WINNER: BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With a Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What a Time”
Choice Summer Song
“Cool,” Jonas Brothers
“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer
***WINNER: “Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“Summer Days,” Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Female Artist
Ava Max
***WINNER: Halsey
Julia Michaels
Katy Perry
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Male Artist
Daddy Yankee
***WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Drake
DJ Khaled
Khalid
Choice Summer Group
5 Seconds of Summer
***WINNER: Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Panic! at the Disco
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande, Sweetener World Tour
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep World Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)
***WINNER: BTS, BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour
Jennifer Lopez, It’s My Party Tour
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes: The Tour
Choice Song From a Movie
***WINNER: “A Whole New World (End Title)” (from Aladdin), Zayn & Zhavia Ward
“Broken & Beautiful” (from UglyDolls), Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from Five Feet Apart), Andy Grammer
“Shallow” (from A Star Is Born), Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower” (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Post Malone & Swae Lee
Digital (and More)
Choice Female Web Star
***WINNER: Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star
Brent Rivera
***WINNER: David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star
CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
***WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy
Choice Social Star
Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Kylie Jenner
***WINNER: Noah Centineo
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Choice Music Web Star
***WINNER: Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star
Bethany Mota
***WINNER: Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials
Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
***WINNER: PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
***WINNER: Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom
#Arianators
#Blinks
***WINNER: #BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
***WINNER: Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish
Choice Male Athlete
AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
***WINNER: Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
Choice Female Athlete
Katelyn Ohashi
***WINNER: Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath
