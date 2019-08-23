



Get ready for the rowdiest night in music! The biggest names in pop, hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, K-pop and more genres are set to attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26.

This year’s ceremony will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the first time ever — after years of switching between locations in New York City and the Los Angeles area.

In addition to Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and other mainstays, MTV added two new categories: Best K-Pop and Video for Good (previously titled Video With a Message). The network also announced three fan-voted ones: Best Group, Best Power Anthem and Best Song of Summer.

Before the show, check out everything you need to know about the host, performers, nominees and more!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

The 2019 VMAs air live at 8 p.m. ET on networks including MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land. The show will also be live-streamed on MTV’s website.

Who Is Hosting?

Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting the 36th annual ceremony, following in the footsteps of past comedians-turned-hosts Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Chelsea Handler and Russell Brand.

Who Is Nominated?

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year’s nominations with 12 apiece. Grande’s “Thank U, Next” is up for Video of the Year and Song of the Year, and she is one of the Artist of the Year nominees. Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” is nominated for Video of the Year and Song of the Year as well. Other top nominees include Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and the Jonas Brothers.

Who Is Performing?

The artists set to take the stage are Swift, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Normani, Bad Bunny, H.E.R., Big Sean with A$AP Ferg, and J Balvin with Rosalía and Ozuna.

Who Is Presenting?

The Moon Person awards will be handed out by presenters including members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, Bebe Rexha, Billy Ray Cyrus, French Montana, Hailee Steinfeld, Ice-T, John Travolta, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lenny Kravitz, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Victor Cruz.

Who Is Being Honored?

Missy Elliott will become the 33rd recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, joining the likes of Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Rihanna, Kanye West, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, The Beatles, David Bowie, Janet Jackson and George Michael. Marc Jacobs will get the MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award.

