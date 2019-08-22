Britney Spears has had some seriously memorable moments at the MTV Video Music Awards — arguably the most memorable! From kissing Madonna to performing “I’m a Slave 4 “ with a live boa constrictor around her neck, the singer has owned the VMAs many a time. And each of these crazy situations featured an equally wild ensemble. So as we prepare for the 2019 VMA Award Show, we’re taking a look back at some of the “Toxic” songstress’ wildest and best looks of all time. And oh boy are there a lot of them.

Attending for the first time in 1999, the then 18-year-old had three different looks, all of which were a touch risqué but nothing like what would come. She arrived in a sheer black coat with a fur lining, performed in a crop top and leather pants and wore something similar in the form of snakeskin pants with a bra when she was spotted backstage later.

In fact, pairing a bra with super low-rise (obvi) fitted pants seemed to be a go-to for the “Baby One More Time” singer throughout the early 2000s. Then again, if we had abs like hers we wouldn’t wear long shirts either!

It hasn’t always been about her midriff, however. The blonde beauty also favored cute and playful minidresses, a lot of which included sparkly sequin embellishments.

While we know the “Piece of Me” wont be performing this year, it won’t change her MVP status — she is and will always be a VMA style queen. Join Us and keep scrolling to see Spears’ wildest and best VMA looks of all time.