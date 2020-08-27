It’s that time of year again! Although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed many events in 2020, MTV is still going full steam ahead with the Video Music Awards.

The 37th annual ceremony will be the first awards show held in New York City since the COVID-19 outbreak. It was originally set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn without an audience, per orders from Governor Andrew Cuomo. However, the network and the venue ultimately agreed not to move forward with plans to do the show indoors over fears for the participants’ safety.

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30, and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” MTV and the Barclays Center said in a joint statement to Page Six on August 7. “In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.”

The statement concluded, “The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

While the 2020 nominations were announced on July 30, MTV has yet to reveal which artist will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award. The trophy, which recognizes outstanding contributions and impact on music videos and pop culture, previously went to stars including Missy Elliott (2019), Jennifer Lopez (2018), Pink (2017), Rihanna (2016), Kanye West (2015), Beyoncé (2014), Justin Timberlake (2013), Britney Spears (2011), Janet Jackson (1990), Michael Jackson (1988) and Madonna (1986).

Scroll down for everything you need to know before the big night, from the host to the nominees to the performers and more!