‘Lucid Dreams’ Rapper Juice Wrld Dead at 21

Juice Wrld, an up-and-coming rapper who penned the hit 2018 single “Lucid Dreams,” has died at the age of 21, according to TMZ.

The Chicago native, who’s birth name was Jared Higgins, reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago Midway Airport after flying in from California on Sunday, December 8.

Wrld was walking through the airport when the incident occurred, eyewitnesses told TMZ. He was reportedly still conscious when paramedics arrived on the scene. The rapper was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reported.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed the death of a 21-year-old man in a statement on Sunday.

“A 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency and was transported to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced,” Officer Matlock told to Life&Style. “Area central detectives are conducting a death investigation. No further information at this time.”

Wrld began his career on SoundCloud with the release of 2015’s “Forever” and 2017’s “Too Much Cash.” He reached mainstream recognition in April 2018 with the release of his hit single “All Girls Are the Same,” which peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Lil Yachty was featured on the remix of the song.

Wrld’s biggest single to date was 2018’s “Lucid Dreams,” which reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts and was certified 5-times platinum. He released two studio albums over the course of his career: 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance and 2019’s Death Race for Love.

The rapper, who celebrated his 21st birthday on December 2, most recently toured with Nicki Minaj on her Nicki Wrld Tour and released the hit single “Bandit” in October.

Wrld’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Story developing.