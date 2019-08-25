‘I Just Might Run for President!’ Lizzo’s 5 Most Badass Lyrics





A hundred percent? Nah, Lizzo is a thousand percent that bitch!

Since her breakthrough in the music industry earlier this year, the singer-rapper, 31, has been providing fans with empowering Instagram captions for days. Whether she is declaring herself “100 percent that bitch” after taking a DNA test on “Truth Hurts” or getting “better over time” like chardonnay on “Juice,” she gives Us content galore to make our followers chuckle on the daily.

Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) has been putting out music since 2013, but she became an international sensation this year with the release of Cuz I Love You. On the album, she shines with lyrics including the “Like a Girl” favorite: “Woke up feelin’ like I just might run for president / Even if there ain’t no precedent, switchin’ up the messaging / I’m about to add a little estrogen.”

The classically trained flautist is also known to remind listeners about the importance of self-love. On “Soulmate,” she sings, “True love ain’t something you can buy yourself / True love finally happens when you by yourself / So if you by yourself, then go and buy yourself / Another round from the bottle on the higher shelf.”

Watch the video above for five of Lizzo’s most badass lyrics!

