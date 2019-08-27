The hottest stars in music hit up the 2019 VMAs on Monday, August 26, looking as gorgeous as ever. As they walked the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time ever, celebs paired memorable on-point fashion ensembles with seriously stunning beauty looks, some of which were created with the help of drugstore products. Because you don’t have to spend a fortune to look amazing.

From $10 eyeshadow palettes to $17 hair stylers, A-listers like Adriana Lima, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello proved there’s no need to break the bank at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. And we’re taking their word for it.

For instance, Lima’s sultry and stunning smokey eye looks luxe, but it was actually created with Maybelline’s The City Mini Palette in Urban Jungle, which you can get for just $10 at your local drugstore. Then there was Rexha’s on-fleek eyebrows that popped against her silver Christian Siriano dress. And how did she do it? With Revlon’s ColorStay Brow Shape and Glow product.

As for Cabello, she delivered a modern-day twist on the classic French manicure combining two Essie polishes — the shade Marshmallow for the tip and Hi Maintenance over the top for a sheer touch of pink.

From hair products to makeup, keep scrolling to see all the drugstore beauty products stars used at the 2019 MTV VMAs.