Stassi Schroeder just made getting your #OOTD (a.k.a. Outfit of the Day) together even easier by releasing her second collection with JustFab! In the Us Weekly Stylish exclusive first look, the newly engaged Vanderpump Rules star models minidresses, heels and trenches that are perfect transitional pieces for fall.

“I just wanted it to be everything that I would wear, selfishly,” Schroeder told Us in June. “I love monochromatic looks so there are a lot of monochromatic looks. If you’re not into sets or you’re not into a monochromatic look, you can switch it up and do what you want with it.”

The Next Level Basic author, who started #OOTD Day last year to promote positivity and self-love, gushed about how excited she is that “people embraced it already and then, on top of that, want to work with [her] to create a collection.”

Schroeder admitted, “When I started this last year I was like, ‘People are just gonna make fun of me and be like, this bitch started a national holiday about #OOTD? Who the f–k does she think she is? This is so ridiculous.’”

Check out the looks below, all available now!