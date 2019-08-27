



Blac Chyna had a wild night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards and she wore the perfect party outfit to go along with the mood — but that dress may look familiar.

The social media mainstay arrived to the awards show wearing a hot pink minidress covered in feathers, but as it turns out, we’ve seen it before — quite recently, actually! Kylie Jenner wore the same exact dress to celebrate her 22nd birthday in Italy at the beginning of the month. There’s a good chance you remember, since the Kardashian took over Instagram to document all of the fancy shenanigans that happened aboard their yacht.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

The infamous pink gown is by The Attico and it retails for $4,569.00.

For the VMAs, Chyna paired the statement piece with a diamond necklace, earrings and pink eye makeup. She appears to have taken inspiration from the model on the brand’s website, wearing hot pink lace-up pumps that are nearly identical.

Miley Cyrus Secretly Unveiled 2 New Post-Breakup Tattoos at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Kylie took the look to the next level for her birthday celebrations in Italy, debuting her finest jewels. She wore a massive Kylie Cosmetics-inspired choker (a gift from her boyfriend, Travis Scott), a diamond bracelet, stud earrings and a giant ring. All of this bling was captured in a selfie that Kylie took onboard.

The two share more than fashion taste — both famously having dated Tyga in the past and are also part of the same family, with Chyna being the mother of Kylie’s Niece, Dream. Who wore the social media-famous dress better? We’ll let you decide.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!