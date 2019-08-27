



The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards did not go as planned for Blac Chyna, who ditched the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, after an argument with a fan, Us Weekly exclusively reveals.

An eyewitness tells Us that the reality star, 31, “was complaining and yelling” at the Pallini spiked Italian lemonade concession stand because she was hungry and wanted a slice of pizza to go with her cocktail.

“I’m hungry. I’m starving. I’ve been starving all week, actually,” she shouted while dipping chicken fingers in sauce, according to the onlooker.

“At the same time, an overzealous fan who was trying to get a picture with Chyna came back to bother her,” the eyewitness tells Us. “The situation escalated quickly into a fight, as Chyna didn’t want to take the picture. Chyna and the fan were yelling at each other.”

Ultimately, the model decided to leave early with two of her personal security guards.

Chyna arrived on the VMA red carpet earlier in the evening in a short, feathered Attico dress. She coordinated the hot pink number with matching heels, eye makeup and lipstick.

The strapless dress was eerily similar to the one that Kylie Jenner wore during her 22nd birthday getaway in Europe earlier this month.

Jenner is the stepsister of Chyna’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, to whom the former stripper was engaged from April to December 2016.

Chyna has a complicated history with the Kardashian-Jenner family: She shares daughter Dream, 2, with Rob, 32, and son King, 6, with Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga. In addition, the Real Blac Chyna star is best friends with Amber Rose, who previously dated Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian’s now-husband, Kanye West.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!