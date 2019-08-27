



Miley Cyrus made her first public appearance since her breakup with her soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26.

The singer wore an itty-bitty black dress to perform her new single “Slide Away” at the annual awards show. But in addition to the sexy number and all of the necklaces and bracelets she wore instead of her wedding ring, the performer also sported some fresh ink by L.A.-based tattoo artist Winter Stone (a favorite of Lady Gaga, Chrissy Teigen, Sophie Turner, Emma Roberts and more).

The tattoos are subtle and dainty, which is why you might have missed them during her live performance. Give it a second watch and you’ll spot new ones on her left bicep and left hand.

The one on her arm features four lines of lowercase script that says, “My heart was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” These lyrics are from “The Thing” by the Pixies and it’s most likely a reference to her breakup with Hemsworth — and her new relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Her second new tat lives on her left hand and honors the birthday of her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who turned 58 last Sunday.

Cyrus has been on a tattoo kick over the past few weeks, which makes sense with all of the major changes happening in her life! Just last week, Cyrus got a tattoo inspired by her trip to Italy with her girlfriend. The bold tattoo design is inspired by a particular sculpture that Cyrus saw in Milan, featuring a snake eating a human. This tattoo was created by another celebrity go-to, Dr. Woo.

