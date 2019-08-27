The 2019 VMAs red carpet didn’t include any mind-boggling costumes this time around (except for that moment in which Tana Mongeau quite literally wore a snake around her neck) but we did see a lot of breathtaking bling. Sure, there were sexy dresses with leg slits and plunging V-necks galore, but we’re particularly obsessed with the fact that some of our favorite celebrities wore so many jewels, you could practically spot ‘em from a mile away.

Take Lizzo, for example. The “Truth Hurts” singer literally debuted over 85 carats of jewels from Gismondi 1754, which she paired with an incredible red strapless gown and feather boa. Camila Cabello took a subtler approach, donning long diamond earrings from Amwaj and Djula rings to complement her silky white cutout gown. And we can’t not mention soccer champion Alex Morgan, who paired a statement-making pink sequin minidress with a dazzling combination of diamonds and jewels.

Last year, the standout look of the night was Cardi B! She flaunted gorgeous emerald green jewel earrings and rings, which contrasted beautifully with her velvet purple gown by Nicolas Jebran and blinged-out diamond-inspired nails.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll through for a look the best bling worn by your fave celebs at the 2019 VMAS, including more from Keke Palmer, Zara Larsson, Rosalia and more!