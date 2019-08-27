The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards took place last night, Monday, August 26, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the first time ever. And the award show may have been the steamiest one to date all thanks to some seriously hot couples (cough cough, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello).

VMAs 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Between duos like Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban and Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Clayton walking the red carpet in style and Mendes and Cabello giving Us all the feels on stage and afterwards, it was one undeniably sexy evening.

Arriving arm-in-arm in two uniquely cool looks, Vonn and Subban may have been the most fashionable pair on the red carpet. She rocked an edgy black minidress from Affair and he wore a red and black ensemble complete with a long over-the-knees jacket and ankle-cut trousers. To make matters even more exciting, the Olympic skier showed off her brand new emerald engagement ring as they made their first red carpet appearance since the big announcement.

Farley and Clayton also slayed on the red carpet, with her in a bright yellow form-fitting dress and him a sharp navy blue suit with a pocket square to match her.

But probably the hottest couple of the night goes to Mendes and Cabello. While they have yet to confirm things are romantic between them, the chemistry between them is enough to get some fanfic going for the rest of their lives. Not only was their passionate and playful performance of “Senorita” one for the books, but backstage after they won Best Collaboration they’re pictures were so adorable we could hardly even handle it. With his skinny black jeans and cut-off open jacket — showing off his biceps and abs — and her white satin Balmain gown, they proved to be one majorly attractive duo.

Keep scrolling to see all seven of the hottest, most fashionable duos at the 2019 MTV VMAs.