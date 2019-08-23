The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are fast approaching! So in honor of the upcoming award show, we took a look back at some of the wildest performance costumes of all time. Boy was there a lot of them.

The same year Marilyn Manson walked the red carpet with Rose McGowan in her complete see-through shimmery dress, he took to the stage for “The Dope Show” performance in a full-on blue latex unitard. Other stars like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have worn wild looks on and off the red carpet. But from Gaga’s all-white square-headpiece to Cyrus’ barley-there alien look, there’s definitely a few standouts.

To see the top craziest on-stage ensembles at the VMAs — from the shocking to the shocking to the just plain ugly — keep scrolling.